Colleen Younger takes Jefferson County PVA race

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a race for a usually quiet seat, but this time around, the race to become the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator, or PVA, was surrounded by controversy.
In the end Colleen Younger won with 60.71 percent of the vote, compared to her opponent John May, with 39.19 percent.
Younger was the Chief of Staff under the former PVA, Tony Lindauer. May was a former PVA in Jefferson County himself.
May accused her of perpetuating a hostile work environment which led to a State Ethics investigation. Meanwhile, Younger distanced herself from her former boss.
Younger accused May of low-balling Governor Matt Bevin’s Anchorage property as a political favor.
“He appraised each acre of land out there at 37,500 per acre - on sewers and in the Anchorage sewer district,” she said.
The administrator helps set the value of properties, which are then taxed and paid by the property owner. That money goes to help fund schools and fire districts.
Younger faced an ethics complaint herself for conducting a background check on May using a PVA internal search engine. Younger said she was researching a new PVA board member with May’s same last name.
“It was done in an effort to ensure fairness and prevent a conflict of interest,” she explained.
One of the other issues surrounding the PVA race was whether a new appraisal should be conducted on Churchill Downs, whose title is in the possession of the city.
The property's valuation hasn't changed in years, despite multi-million dollar improvements.
May said he would re-evaluate the property with the hopes of increasing the tax revenue for JCPS and fire districts. He said Churchill should be treated as any other business.
Younger said it’s not that simple thanks to a pilot or payment in lieu of taxes agreement between Churchill and Louisville Metro, making it an exempt property.
She said she is in favor of getting a new appraisal on the property and would like to negotiate with Churchill and JCPS on what can be done.
