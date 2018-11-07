7-count federal indictment returned against former LMPD officer

7-count federal indictment returned against former LMPD officer
Kenneth Betts
By Sarah Jackson | November 7, 2018 at 1:58 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 1:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Federal Grand Jury has returned a seven count federal indictment against a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.

Kenneth Betts was charged with three counts of enticement, one count of attempted enticement, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of transfer of prohibited material to an underage individual, United States Attorney Russell Coleman announced Wednesday.

Betts was involved with the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.

Betts turned himself in to FBI agents around 10 a.m. Wednesday and is in custody of the US Marshals.

