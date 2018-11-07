Fischer clinches 3rd term as Louisville’s mayor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Incumbent Greg Fischer has won his third term as Louisville’s mayor.
The race was called for Fischer on Tuesday night by the Associated Press. At 9:00 p.m., Fischer carried 61% of the vote with 71% precincts reporting.
“This city, it never stops. And the people who take care of it, we don’t stop either," Fischer said during his acceptance speech. "Because we love the city. We love Louisville.”
Fischer, a Democrat, faced off against Republican and former District 7 Congresswoman Angela Leet during the campaign.
Throughout, Fischer stressed the economic growth of Louisville during his 8-year tenure. The former businessman credited his administration with adding 80,000 jobs and getting Louisville “out of the ditch of the Great Recession.”
“In the last two years, 11,000 Louisvillians have lifted themselves out of poverty, and 8,300 families have joined the middle class,” Fischer said during the first mayoral debate. “2,700 new businesses have opened. We have attracted $13 billion of investment all over our city. Look around, it is exciting.”
The weeks leading to Election Day were filled with barbs and challenges from both candidates. Leet’s campaign accused Fischer’s of using an alleged drug dealer in his campaign ads. Fischer’s camp said Leet was an avid Trump supporter, distributing photos of Leet behind the President at a MAGA rally in 2017.
Leet and Fischer each presented very different views of Louisville during their campaigns. The two candidates sparred over issues like public safety, public schools, economic transparency and the future of the MSD. Fischer touted economic progress, portraying Louisville as a city undergoing a “renaissance." Leet spoke of crime and the Mayor’s continued support of Chief Conrad, despite the LMPD Explorer scandal.
The numbers from precincts reporting in Tuesday night reflected the demographic makeup of Louisville, which is viewed as the Democratic stronghold of the state. In Jefferson County, approximately 57% of voters identify as Democrats and 33% are registered Republicans. The remaining percentage, which is just under 10%, covers registered voters in the “other” category--generally Independent and third-party voters.
Louisville’s mayor celebrated his victory alongside Congressman John Yarmuth, who won his seventh straight term.
