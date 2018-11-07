FORECAST: Cloudy, cool with spotty shower chances

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds have been streaming through Kentucky overnight thanks to a front hanging out just to our south. Clouds will overtake WAVE Country this morning with associated light showers quickly pushing east through mainly south-central Kentucky.
This afternoon, the spotty showers and then clouds will make a hasty exit as temperatures rise into the 50s. Lows will sink into the 30s tonight under mostly clear skies.
Clouds increase once again early Thursday but most of the day looks dry. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s and low 50s. Late Thursday into Friday, rain will become more widespread as our next system approaches.
The rain ends by Friday evening; rain totals are expected to remain below an inch. If enough moisture lingers late Friday into early Saturday then a few flurries are possible as colder air arrives, driving temperatures down into the 20s by Saturday morning.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly cloudy; Isolated showers (20%); HIGH: 56°
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late; Chilly; LOW: 36°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy; Scattered showers late (30%); HIGH: 52°
IN THE APP
- Hour-By-Hour Forecast
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Earliest Alert: Winter Feels Next Week