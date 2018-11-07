Hollingsworth cruises to victory in Indiana’s 9th District

(WAVE) - Once called “Tennessee Trey” by his rivals, Indiana Republican Trey Hollingsworth is now a two-term state representative.
Hollingsworth defeated Democrat Liz Watson in Indiana’s 9th congressional district.
Hollingsworth, a Tennessee native, moved to Indiana before the first election he won in 2016. He said he’s not a typical politician and wants to continue to fight for what the people of Indiana want.
“My continued work in our communities match their values,” Hollingsworth said in his victory speech Tuesday night.
Hollingsworth said he believes the voters have seen the work he has done to help with the economy in his time in District 9 so far, and now, he said his next focus is changing the culture in Washington.
“The change (Hoosiers) have seen over the past two years is the change that they want to continue over the next two years,” he said. “And I am deeply honored and humbled to continue to work on the Hoosiers' behalf. And we will continue to fight for a Washington that they can believe in and that they deserve.”
Pundits had expected the Hollingsworth-Watson contest to be Indiana’s closest House race, but just before midnight, with 80 percent of precincts reporting, CNN had Hollingsworth with 62 percent of the votes, and Watson at 38 percent.
Meanwhile, Watson’s campaign came to an emotional end in Bloomington. She was still going from county to county on Election Day, trying to pick up last-minute support, but it wasn’t enough.
In her concession speech, Watson encouraged supporters to respect the incumbent, but also challenged them to continue doing the work.
“That means we will keep calling and we will keep writing,” Watson said. “We will keep speaking up whenever any elected leader doesn’t live up to our expectations.”
