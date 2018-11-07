JCPS Board of Education Election results: James Craig wins District 3, Corrie Shull wins District 6

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the majority of precincts reporting, two JCPS board of education candidates are calling their races.
District 3 winner James Craig got 49% of the votes, totaling 16,629. That race has 100% of precincts in.
District 3 candidate Jenny Benner received 22% and Derek Guy received 10%.
District 6 winner Corrie Shull has 53% of the votes, totaling 14,706. That race is at 91% of precincts reporting.
District 6 candidate Angela Smith has 24% of the votes, Nicole Aghaaliandastjerdi has 11% and Waymen Eddings has 9%.
We asked all candidates their stance on key JCPS issues ahead of the election. Here’s what they had to say:
James Craig -- Attorney
Achievement gap: “There is a wide disparity in the resources that some families in our community have and unfortunately those disparities sometimes line up by race. So we need to acknowledge the problem as it is and understand what we can do as a school district, and what our teachers actually can do in the classroom.”
Student assignment plan: "Diversity has to remain a top priority of the student assignment plan because we have to acknowledge as a district the history that this community faces. We are still a racially divided community and unless all of our institutions are active players in overcoming that past, we are not going to overcome the challenges we are facing in the future.”
Charter schools: “Until we overcome the funding problems that we have in Jefferson County, until the legislature replaces the money that has been taken from us, until the legislature chooses to fund us to the level that we need to be funded -- I’m an opponent of charter schools.”
Corrie Shull -- Pastor, JCPS parent
“I don’t know of any other office that I think is more critical than offices that directly impact our youngest citizens.”
On closing the achievement gap: “By introducing more creative and innovative methods of teaching. I think by ensuring that we invest in all schools and also provide the various mental health services that are necessary.”
Thoughts on the student assignment plan: “It is the best way to ensure diversity in our schools and it also provides the opportunity for families to have more of an option as to the programs and the schools that best serve their students.”
Charter schools; yes or no?: “I think we are better served as a community when we really do all that we can to improve all of our schools -- to make every school operate at its maximum potential as opposed to using tax dollars to fund schools where only a small portion of our student population is served.”
You’ll hear from both candidates after their big win on WAVE 3 News tonight at 11.
