Langford scores 19 as Hoosiers beat Chicago State 104-55

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Star freshman Romeo Langford led the way with 19 points as Indiana tipped off the 2018-19 season with a 104-55 win over Chicago State.
Langford, a former New Albany High School star, scored 17 points in the first half as the Hoosiers built a 53-32 halftime lead. For the game he hit 7 of his 12 field goal attempts but just 5-11 from the line. Langford added four rebounds and three assists.
Indiana shot 57% from the field in the game.
Devonte Green added 15 points, Evan Fitzner 14 and Justin Smith 13 points for IU.
The Hoosiers (1-0) host Montana State on Friday at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.