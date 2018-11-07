Langford scores 19 as Hoosiers beat Chicago State 104-55

Langford scores 19 as Hoosiers beat Chicago State 104-55
Indiana freshman Romeo Langford
By Kent Taylor | November 6, 2018 at 8:50 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 8:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Star freshman Romeo Langford led the way with 19 points as Indiana tipped off the 2018-19 season with a 104-55 win over Chicago State.

Langford, a former New Albany High School star, scored 17 points in the first half as the Hoosiers built a 53-32 halftime lead. For the game he hit 7 of his 12 field goal attempts but just 5-11 from the line. Langford added four rebounds and three assists.

Indiana shot 57% from the field in the game.

Devonte Green added 15 points, Evan Fitzner 14 and Justin Smith 13 points for IU.

The Hoosiers (1-0) host Montana State on Friday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.