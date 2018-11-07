Louisville City FC looks to repeat as USL Champions on Thursday

They are led by former Chelsea player Didier Drogba, who is also one of the club’s owners. Drogba is set to retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of the USL season, which makes this match even more special for fans of the sport. He is a legend in the world of football, having won the Champions League with Chelsea along with many other trophies throughout his career. At 40, Drogba may not have the speed he once did, but his strength on the ball and passing skills are still there. Louisville City will need to limit his time on the ball and not give him free-kick opportunities.