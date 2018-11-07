Mike Braun: A new senator will head to Washington to represent Hoosiers

(WAVE) – Political newcomer Mike Braun earned the victory in one of the most closely-watched senate races in the country.
At press time, the final precinct numbers were still rolling in, but the votes already counted landed overwhelmingly in Braun’s favor. The Republican unseated incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in a race that brought political heavyweights such as President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama to the state to stump for their candidates.
Speaking to a crowd of supporters Tuesday evening, Braun said he’s truly lived the American dream. He said politics has gotten too nasty and wants that to change, and believes the way he’s run his campaign is a step in that direction.
“I want to thank all Hoosiers for giving me a resounding victory, putting your faith in me and I will not let you down, I promise that,” Braun said.
“When I started this, not many people believed in it,” he continued. “Many thought it was a fool’s errand. All I can tell you is, everything I’ve gone through, I’d do it again because we’ve got a rare opportunity to really make things work in D.C. and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Donnelly called Braun on Tuesday evening to concede the race and wish Braun well. In a message to his supporters Tuesday night, Donnelly thanked everyone for their role in the campaign and his time serving Hoosiers in politics.
“We had the chance to serve everybody across our state and to be able to try to make a difference in their lives with healthcare and with so many good things,” Donnelly said. “And the people of our state are so wonderful. I called Mike Braun to let him know I’ll do everything I can to make sure there’s a smooth transition.”
Donnelly said he hopes Braun makes every single Hoosier proud as Indiana’s senator.
