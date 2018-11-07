Roundup: Indiana sheriff races decided in several counties

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Frank Loop will continue to serve as sheriff in Floyd County.
Loop, a Republican, was declared the victor with 18,435 votes over 13,351 votes to Democratic challenger Darrell Mills, according to results from the Indiana Secretary of State.
Mills served as Floyd County sheriff in years past and was hoping for a return to the position. Loop has served Floyd County as sheriff for the past four years, hoping to keep his plans and goals for strengthening law enforcement for years to come.
Both Mills and Loop differed on how best to tackle drug addiction and the opioid crisis within the county, as well as how best to keep up with needed improvements at the Floyd County Jail.
Clark County
Sheriff Jamey Noel will continue to serve as the top law enforcement officer in Clark County. The incumbent Republican beat challengers Dwight Ingle and Chris Kaelin handily, bringing in close to 63 percent of the vote, according to the Indiana Secretary of State.
Noel had campaigned on his continued push to bring in drug dealers contributing to the region’s drug and opioid addiction.
Scott County
Farther north in Scott County, a new sheriff will take over in the community. Democrat Jerry Goodin will take over as sheriff, winning the election Tuesday night with 5,178 votes. Goodin beat Republican challenger Rick Julian and Independent Shawn Mayer for the job.
Goodin, a longtime officer with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg post, has said he wants to put together a comprehensive school safety plan for the school districts within the county, and fight to bring down drug dealers contributing to the continued HIV crisis and state of addiction within the county.
Harrison County
Harrison County will soon have a new sheriff. Republican Nick Smith will take over the top spot, according to the Corydon Democrat. With 39 precincts reported, Smith will claim victory over Democrat Brad Shepherd, the newspaper reported. The top spot will go to Smith after current sheriff Rod Seelye fulfilled his two terms in the position.
