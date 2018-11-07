Shively elects first African-American woman mayor

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - The Shively mayoral race ended in a historic win Tuesday night.
Beverly Chester Burton became the first African-American woman to be elected.
Burton is currently a JCPS teacher and has served on the city council for 10 years. She originally ran for city council in 2008, but lost.
Burton said she always considered running for mayor, but after hosting a potluck for her community she was encouraged by her neighbors.
She said in an interview with WAVE 3 News that Shively is a “small city with big ideas,” and she wants her neighborhoods to be safe and healthy like other corners of WAVE Country.
Burton said she’s excited about the current Dixie Highway project and the sidewalk project, and wants to improve the city’s infrastructure.
She also said she’s looking forward to getting more people involved in the community.
According to numbers from the Jefferson County Clerk, Burton won 97.8 percent of the vote.
