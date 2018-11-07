St. Matthews luxury car thief behind bars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Matthews police said they noticed a trend of luxury car thefts from dealerships in the area. The man they believe was stealing them is now behind bars.
Jonathan Hensley, 34, was arrested on Sunday by St. Matthews Police. The car dealerships gave police surveillance video, which helped in this investigation.
Police said Hensley was stealing high-end vehicles like Mercedes, Porsches and Audis from St. Matthews car dealerships. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said they believe Hensley is responsible for at least five car thefts in their area, one more in the LMPD jurisdiction, and several vehicles throughout the state. Police say he was in a stolen vehicle from Lexington when he was arrested.
“At this point, we tend to think we know a certain method he was using,” Chief Wilkerson said. “We don’t want to disclose that at this point, but we think we know how. We’ll get with the dealers to let them know ways to possibly prevent this in the future.”
Chief Wilkerson says at this point, they have recovered 3 vehicles stolen from St. Matthews, two more are still outstanding. Police are not releasing a motive, but they think they know why Hensley was allegedly stealing the cars.
WAVE 3 News did some digging in our archives and noticed that Hensley’s name came up in a 2013 story when police say he stole a Maserati. Hensley faces several charges.
