Student brings loaded handgun into Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Officials with Fayette County Schools have confirmed that a student brought a loaded gun into Frederick Douglass High School on Wednesday.
According to a release from the school, the student made it into the building with the gun, despite being checked by a handheld metal detector. Officials said private, third-party security guards wanded the student with a handheld metal detector and checked his backpack.
District leaders say the student, who has not been identified, arrived at the school after normal start time, entering just before 9 a.m. The student went through the front door instead of the side entrances, which are equipped with walk-though metal detectors, because he was late arriving.
The loaded weapon was not discovered until about 1:30 p.m., when administrators found the gun inside the student’s backpack.
The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a stolen handgun.
The principal released the following statement to families:
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.