Student brings loaded handgun into Lexington high school
The student was found to have the gun around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.
By Makayla Ballman | November 7, 2018 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:20 PM

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Officials with Fayette County Schools have confirmed that a student brought a loaded gun into Frederick Douglass High School on Wednesday.

According to a release from the school, the student made it into the building with the gun, despite being checked by a handheld metal detector. Officials said private, third-party security guards wanded the student with a handheld metal detector and checked his backpack.

District leaders say the student, who has not been identified, arrived at the school after normal start time, entering just before 9 a.m. The student went through the front door instead of the side entrances, which are equipped with walk-though metal detectors, because he was late arriving.

The loaded weapon was not discovered until about 1:30 p.m., when administrators found the gun inside the student’s backpack.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a stolen handgun.

The principal released the following statement to families:

Dear Frederick Douglass High School Families:

