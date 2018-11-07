Suspect in death of tow truck driver arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man indicted by a grand jury for murder in the death of a two truck driver has been taken into custody.
William S. Hillard, 36, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections at 10:30 a.m. today.
PREVIOUS STORY: Murder indictment surprise, relief to tow truck driver’s family
On the night of October 3, 2016, Steve Simpson, 42, of Ekron, KY, was killed after being hit by a vehicle in 16600 block of Dixie Highway, near Abbots Beach Road. Simpson was loading a car onto his flatbed tow truck at the time.
Louisville Metro police say Simpson was killed by a van going southbound that sideswiped him.
A bench warrant for Hillard was issued after he failed to show up in court November 5.
Hilliard is expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning in Jefferson Circuit Court. His bond has been set at $25,000 cash.
