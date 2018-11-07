Traffic Alert: Commuters who take I-71 may need to take a detour

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – If your evening commute usually takes you up Interstate 71, you might have to take a detour Wednesday evening.
Starting at 8 p.m., all northbound lanes of I-71, between I-64 east in downtown Louisville and I-264 (the Watterson Expressway), will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday.
The closure, from mile marker 0.0 to 5.0, will allow crews to replace overhead signs on the interstate.
Drivers will be detoured via I-64 east to I-264 east and then reconnected with I-71.
