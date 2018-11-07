Trimble County man indicted on child porn charges

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky man faces a multiple-count indictment on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Friday, the Trimble County Grand Jury indicted Ricky A. Hutchason, 61, of Bedford, on 20 felony counts. Wednesday, he was arrested by Kentucky State Police.
Troopers said they caught him sharing child porn online.
They obtained a warrant to search Hutchason’s house back in September, where troopers confiscated electronics for further investigation. That investigation is ongoing.
Hutchason faces charges of 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. He could face more charges pending the outcome of the investigation.
Each of those felony charges carries a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.
Hutchason is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center. His bond and court date is pending.
The investigation that unearthed the accusations against Hutchason was performed by troopers working undercover with Internet Crimes Against Children.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.