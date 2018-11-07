Visitor arrested for drug trafficking at Madison Correctional Facility

MADISION, IN (WAVE) - A visitor at the Madison Correctional Facility, in Jefferson County, Indiana was arrested on Saturday, accused of trafficking drugs into the jail.
The Madison Correctional Facility and the Office of Investigations and Intelligence arrested DL Parris, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on charges of trafficking with an inmate.
Officials say the arrest was made after weeks of investigations. On Saturday, they were able to intercept a drop intended to be trafficked back into the correctional facility.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.