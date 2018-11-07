Voter turnout expected to surpass initial predictions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Voter turnout numbers are expected to surpass initial predictions for Jefferson County.
Polling locations across the city reported long lines and large crowds, making officials at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office optimistic.
There are 232 polling locations throughout the county.
The clerk’s office predicted voter turnout for Jefferson County at 44 percent. The estimate across the state sat at 47 percent.
But after seeing how busy the polling locations were Tuesday, Jordan Kelch, the Communications Administrator for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, said he wouldn’t be surprised if those numbers where higher.
“We have 598,000 registered voters in this county,” Kelch said. “(That’s) a lot of people, and we just want them to vote. My magic number would be 100 percent.”
Kelch said it seems a certain amount of apathy has withered away for this election, pointing out that turnout in the 2016 General Election was 65 percent.
The record-breaking number for Jefferson County was 82 percent voter turnout in the 1992 Presidential Election involving Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ross Perot. That was also the year Kentucky voted blue.
The runner-up was in 2008, with a 71-percent voter turnout. when Barack Obama defeated John McCain.
