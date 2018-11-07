WATCH: Inmate attempts to escape custody at Hamilton County Courthouse

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hamilton County jailers had their hands full with a man trying to escape the County Courthouse on Monday morning.
Surveillance video shows Jeffrey Hope, 28, walking out of a holding tank as an attorney calls for another inmate to come forward. Once Hope is out of the holding cell, which is several floors up in the Hamilton County Courthouse, he takes off down a hallway before being cornered by jailers and taken back to a holding cell.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX19 that is a secure floor of the Courthouse and the only way out is back through the courthouse, which was filled with more deputies.
Hope was slated to appear before a judge for five counts of criminal trespassing and five counts of theft. Hope’s dash down the hallway added a third-degree felony for escape to his list of charges.
Hope is slated to be back in court Nov. 15.
