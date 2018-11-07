Will Highlands property owners tax themselves to keep streets clean?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the Highlands, Metro Councilman Brandon Coan introduced a proposal to keep the neighborhood clean -- but it comes at a cost.
The proposed Highland Management District covers over two miles of business and property owners. The diversity makes it hard to keep everyone happy.
“You got hot dog wrappers, popsicle sticks, everything all over the place and nobody is going to walk in your business if your front step is covered in that stuff,” Kendrick Watson, owner of The People’s Barbershop, said.
Watson’s shop is on Baxter Avenue between the bars and a concession stand.
“In between haircuts, I'll get out there and try to clean up and it takes about 15 to 20 minutes to clean it because there is so much trash,” Watson said.
Coan proposed a task force of six full-time employees working seven days a week to keep the Baxter-Bardstown business corridor clean and patrolled. It would cost about $364,000 dollars a year.
He said he needs support to get the Highland Management District started. One-third of the property owners must sign a petition approving it, and 51 percent of the total property value in the district must be represented in the signatures.
There are 392 parcels of land affected and 256 owners who would pay nearly 18 cents per $100 of their property assessment to cover the cost.
“We do not need someone 10 to 12 hours a day, everyday, picking up any cup or piece of paper that’s dropped down,” Masoud Taheri, owner of Euro Imports, said.
Taheri said he believes the cost is unnecessary. He owns the business and the property he operates.
“No expense of tax happens in a vacuum, it has to be passed on,” Taheri said.
Taheri said he fears any cost on property owners would be passed on to consumers. He said at his end of Bardstown Road, cleanliness isn’t a problem. He doesn’t plan to sign the petition needed for the proposed tax.
“At the end of the day, this is up to them," Coan said. "We have to figure out a way to keep the highlands a vibrant, safe, clean commercial corridor,” said.
Coan said the earliest any property owners could see any type of financial effect would be November of 2019.
