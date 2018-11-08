Elementary students send care packages to troops overseas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fifth grade students at Locust Grove Elementary school spread holiday cheer early this year by sending care packages to troops overseas in Afghanistan.
Principal Andy Moore said his students took part in the #startswithme movement. It’s a school-wide initiative where students are encouraged to give back to their community by spreading positivity.
Their latest act of kindness helped put a smile on the faces of men and women who fight for our freedom.
The students collected food and toiletry items, then organized them, packaged them and sent them off to Afghanistan where soldiers recently received them.
Staff at Locust Grove Elementary said the project helped students show their appreciation for the troop’s service and dedication to our freedom.
Locust Grove Elementary also has a food drive going on now through Nov. 30. Anyone who would like to donate can drop off non-perishable food at the school and the Red Cross will distribute it to families in need in Oldham County.
