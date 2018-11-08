Fisherville organization partners with Home Depot Foundation to help veterans with PTSD

Parts of the Upside Therapeutic Riding organization got a renovation from the Home Depot Foundation to help veterans and their families with PTSD. (Doug Druschke)
By Makayla Ballman | November 7, 2018 at 8:24 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 8:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Fisherville organization using horses to help veterans combat PTSD got a big boost from the Home Depot Foundation on Wednesday.

The Home Depot Foundation transformed the therapy space at Upside Therapeutic Riding into a safe and accessible area for veterans who deserve a well-kept, functional space to relax and learn new skills.

The project on Wednesday renovated the interior of the service barn into therapy space, installed a washer and dryer and added general landscaping,

Upside Therapeutic Riding provides equine-assisted therapy activities to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities, including children and military veterans.

