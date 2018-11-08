Forecast: Rain to end the week; colder air on the way

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. Cloudy skies and northeast winds will keep temperatures on the cooler side; highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.
Despite the clouds, we’ll stay dry through the evening.
Late tonight an area of low pressure pushes east triggering widespread showers after midnight lasting into Friday morning. The light rain gradually ends by the afternoon. Friday’s temperatures max out in the upper 40s. A quick moving system Friday evening will cause some light precipitation in the form of light rain, ice pellets, and even flurries. Travel issues aren’t expected since temperatures will be above freezing at that time.
High pressure takes over for the weekend, keeping skies sunny. However, frigid temperatures are expected. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the low 40s and will crawl into the low 50s on Sunday.
Another low-pressure system rolls by Monday bringing rain back into the forecast. We’re keeping a close eye on the track of the low and temperatures for Monday into Tuesday. If we’re cold enough, that rain may transition to a light snow late Monday into early Tuesday.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 52°
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain after midnight. LOW: 40°
FRIDAY: AM rain (80%). Afternoon/evening drizzle, ending with a few ice pellets. HIGH: 47°
