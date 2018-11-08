JCPS student suspended for possessing gun says she was trying to prevent danger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools student suspended for being in possession of a gun said it was all a misunderstanding. The 10th grader from Louisville Male High who said she was just trying to prevent a dangerous situation on a school bus.
Sophomore Phoenix O'Neal said she was riding the school bus home on October 30 when she noticed another student on her bus had a gun sitting on top of his backpack. Phoenix said didn't know what to do and was afraid running to the bus driver could have gotten her shot. So in a split second decision, she picked the gun up.
Phoenix said the gun was never pointed at any students on the bus and claims she picked it up out of concern for her safety. But now Phoenix says she's the one who is in trouble.
On November 1, Phoenix received a 10 day suspension. School documents show she's been ordered out of her dream school, served with a transfer referral to Minor Daniels Academy.
As the school paperwork notes, Amber Edmondson, the mother of Phoenix, thinks this her daughter made a "huge mistake," but it's not in line with her daughter's character.
"To me my child is a hero and in an instant, because she was bringing awareness, her whole life has changed," Edmondson said.
Phoenix said she loves Male High and is extremely involved in extra-curricular activities, including track, cheerleading and the marching band.
“I knew that was the school for me,” Phoenix said. “I was meant to go there and it’s upsetting that now … I’m not.”
Edmondson said the sound on the surveillance tape would tell a different story and show that she was trying to do the right thing. However, she claims school officials based the punishment only on the video.
JCPS said they cannot talk about specific disciplinary information about particular students, but did refer us to the student handbook which explains that any student who is possession of a gun will be referred to an alternative school for one year and after that will not be allowed to return to their previously assigned school.
Phoenix said Minor Daniels Academy does not offer any of the actives she so loves at her current school and worries that by not continuing her involvement in them it could affect her future plans for things like college.
"On the bus I wasn't thinking because I touched this gun I would like out of the school I've been wanting to go to my entire life," Phoenix. “I'm like really upset because like this is not where I want to go. I had my future planned out and now this."
