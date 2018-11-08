Katina Powell sues Shively motel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Katina Powell, the self-proclaimed madam, is suing the owners of the Clarke Motel on Dixie Highway and at least on employee, accusing them of distributing a photo of her driver’s license.
The lawsuit claims that while Powell was living at the motel, an employee sent her husband a photo of her driver’s license. She also claims her husband then posted the photo on social media, without her consent or knowledge, showing her address, driver’s license number and other personal information.
Powell is seeking punitive damages.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the hotel, but they have not commented.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.