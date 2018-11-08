Man killed in Nelson Co. crash that injured 3 others

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A single car crash in Nelson County resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. yesterday in the 400 block of Stoner Road. Deputies responding to the run found a Chrysler 300 that had gone off the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Braden Karr, 19, of Bardstown, was pronounced dead at the scene. A back seat passenger was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Two others in the car were taken to Flaget Memorial with minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation, but deputies say there is no evidence of alcohol involvement being a factor in the crash.
