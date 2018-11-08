Man shot in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency officials are trying to help a person who was shot in southwest Louisville on Wednesday night.
It happened just around 11:52 p.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, off Cane Run Road near Crums Lane.
MetroSafe confirmed one man was shot. His condition is not known.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
