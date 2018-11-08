Mayor Fischer says city is prepared for winter weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s beginning to feel like winter outside, as chilly temperatures have been hanging around WAVE Country this week.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Metro Snow Team discussed getting ready for the upcoming snow season.
The equipment and personnel were out in force Thursday. Three snow plows painted by JCPS students were on display along with dozens of other plows and the 265 members of the Snow Team.
Fischer said the city is ready to take on whatever the winter season will bring.
