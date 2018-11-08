Pass the Cash: Family experiencing loss of 18-year-old gets help

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Divine intervention led Monica to us and our Pass the Cash sign.
She pulled over to donate money, but thought about her friend LaShaonda, who just lost her 18-year-old son to an accident, and knew she needed to help pass the cash.
We reported on the death of her son. He was hit and killed while riding a bicycle home from work just one week ago -- on Nov. 1. The family is struggling to pay to bury him.
LaShaonda wasn’t happy to see a news crew, but hesitantly -- and surrounded by family -- agreed to be on camera.
We were able to pass $870 to LaShaonda and her family.
Her 16-year-old son wants everyone to remember his older brother’s life.
“He was a loving person,” he said. “My brother was loving, caring. He was happy. One of the most happiest people I know.”
Anyone who would like to Pass the Cash can nominate someone by clicking or tapping here.
