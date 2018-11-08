Person shot near LMPD impound lot on Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting near the city’s tow lot on Frankfort Avenue in the Butchertown neighborhood.
It happened around 6:10 p.m. Thursday, in the 1400 block of Frankfort Avenue, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s between Story Avenue and River Road.
MetroSafe said one person was found with a gunshot wound.
The victim’s condition is not yet known.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous Louisville Metro Police Department tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
