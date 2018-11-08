Police respond to shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood of Louisville.
It was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of N. 43rd Street and Parker Avenue, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s just blocks from Shawnee Golf Course.
Officers were alerted to the shooting by Shot Spotter technology, MetroSafe said. When they got on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Emergency crews rushed the victim to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
