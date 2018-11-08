Rondale Moore: Former Trinity star among Hornung Award finalists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Trinity High School star Rondale Moore has been named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award.
The Purdue freshman is one of five finalists for the honor awarded annually to college football's most versatile player.
Moore ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and is third nationally with 1,537 all-purpose yards.
He leads his team with an average of 171 all-purpose yards per game, 74 receptions and seven touchdowns.
Moore burst onto the scene on the Friday night of the first weekend of the season. In a nationally-televised home loss to Northwestern, he amassed 313 total yards and scored two touchdowns.
He also totaled 252 yards and had two receiving touchdowns in Purdue's dominating upset win over Big Ten power Ohio State on Oct. 20.
Moore led Trinity to a 15-0 record and a state championship last year.
The other finalists are Marcus Green (Louisiana-Monroe), KJ Hamler (Penn State), N’Keal Harry (Arizona State) and Connor Heyward (Michigan State).
Previous winners of the Hornung Award include Saquon Barkley, Jabrill Peppers, Christian McCaffrey and Odell Beckham Jr.
