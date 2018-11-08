School assignment confuses Lexington students, parents

“Starting on January 3, 2019, all Tates Creek Middle School students will be charged ten cents per piece of copy paper given. For example, if a student has a four-page test to take, before he/she will be given the test, he/she must pay the teacher forty cents; the teacher will track the cost on the multiple receipt form and turn in the money every day to help cover the cost of paper and copier maintenance. If the student chooses not to pay, he/she will get an incomplete on the assignment, even if it is an achievement grade,” reads the letter.