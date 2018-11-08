School assignment confuses Lexington students, parents

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A homework assignment at Tates Creek Middle School in Lexington caused some confusion amongst parents.
The assignment, an official-looking letter stating that students would be asked to pay .10 cents a copy for paper, was sent to WAVE 3 News' sister station LEX 18 News.
The letter reads:
“Starting on January 3, 2019, all Tates Creek Middle School students will be charged ten cents per piece of copy paper given. For example, if a student has a four-page test to take, before he/she will be given the test, he/she must pay the teacher forty cents; the teacher will track the cost on the multiple receipt form and turn in the money every day to help cover the cost of paper and copier maintenance. If the student chooses not to pay, he/she will get an incomplete on the assignment, even if it is an achievement grade,” reads the letter.
School officials say it’s an assignment to teach kids about the stamp act and the concept of “no taxation without representation.”
The school says they are getting multiple phone calls too and assure parents they are not charging children for supplies.
