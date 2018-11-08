SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

We will have the light rain early in the day that will give way to drizzle for the rest of the daytime period. Colder air will work in by evening. The air does cool enough (top down) for frozen precipitation to get involved before the dry air shuts things down. The question here is whether or not there will be enough moisture for snowflakes to form or will it be just drizzle near 32°? Even sleet is possible. Just keep in mind, even drizzle at 32 will not be an issue given the warm ground. There is a slight convective look to this setup so there is a chance to cool things down enough for snow showers to develop with that help. If that happens, yes...you could see a few corners of roofs or car tops with a bit of snow. The main window for this potential looks to be 6pm-Midnight. Again, nothing major here. The cold blast moving in will be the bigger issue with widespread 20s by Saturday morning.