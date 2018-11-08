Digital revolution may not make goods cheaper - survey

Shoppers walk by a promotion by Alibaba's Tmall online shopping platform for the upcoming 10th Singles Day event in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. What begun in the 90s by Chinese college students as a version of Valentine's Day for people without romantic partners to splurge on themselves, the day of sales promotion has grown into the world's biggest e-commerce event. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (Ng Han Guan)