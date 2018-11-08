WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 8, 2018: Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We should thank a veteran every day for their service for all of us, but especially this Sunday when we mark a special day to honor America’s veterans.
We can honor them by visiting the new Veterans Memorial Plaza and Freedom Wall in Jeffersontown that will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Sunday. The wall spans 60 feet and is eight foot high. It will feature reading material that will evoke emotions and make us appreciate our vets all the more. We applaud governmental leaders for making it happen.
We can honor them by observing parades in your hometowns. Louisville’s parade starts at 11am Friday, at 7th and Jefferson Streets downtown near Metro Hall. It is the 8th straight year Louisville has had a parade, following a 60 year absence.
And we can honor them by taking a moment to reflect on how important it is to be willing to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
