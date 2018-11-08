William Hillard: Following arrest, suspect pleads not guilty in tow truck driver’s 2016 death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of killing a tow truck driver in 2016 pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
William Hillard is accused of sideswiping 42-year-old Steve Simpson on Dixie Highway two years ago.
Simpson was loading a car onto his tow truck when Hillard’s van allegedly sideswiped Simpson.
Thursday in court, Judge Barry Willett set multiple restrictions in case Hillard was able to make his $25,000 cash bond.
“No new arrests or charges, no use or possession of any illegal drugs or narcotics,” Willett said. “(No) alcohol, marijuana and no use or possession of a deadly weapon and absolutely no driving.”
Police said Hillard left the crash scene but eventually came back and had his blood drawn.
Simpson’s family has spent the past two years trying to help educate the public on Kentucky’s Move Over law.
A spokesman for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said prosecutors were just able to present evidence to the grand jury last week because it was awaiting multiple lab tests.
Hillard will appear in court again in February.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.