Yarmuth poised to assume position of power

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth's re-election victory could have national ramifications.
Democrats won back the House, allowing Yarmuth, the ranking democrat on the House Budget Committee, to take over as committee chairman.
“It’s going to allow John Yarmuth to do exactly what he loves doing -- substance,” former 3rd District Congressman Mike Ward said.
Ward, a Democrat, represented Kentucky’s 3rd District from 1995 until 1997.
He said Yarmuth will be able to set limits on discretionary spending and have the power to revive and investigate issues currently not a priority to the Republican congress.
“What impact things like global warming have on areas of the budget, things like environmental protection, he’ll have a real opportunity to implement change,” Ward said.
“He could look at Medicare-for-all hearings,” Jasmine Farrier, UofL Political Science Department Chair said. “He would be able to wield the gavel on public hearings that get media attention.”
Yarmuth’s campaign agenda proved popular with Louisville voters, giving him 61 percent of the vote. His positions provide some obvious clues on what priorities he could pursue.
Shortly after his victory speech Tuesday night in Louisville, Yarmuth sounded like he was already making plans.
“I think this country needs a very healthy and robust debate about where we go from here with a president who is really more about dividing people than bringing people together,” Yarmuth said.
