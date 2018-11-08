YMCA of Greater Louisville offers deal to veterans this weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - YMCA of Greater Louisville is offering free days to military service members, veterans and their families during Veteran’s Day weekend.
Any YMCA of Greater Louisville location will let veterans and their families use the facility free of charge on Nov. 9, 10, and 11.
“The Y is thankful for all those people who have and continue to bravely serve our country. We celebrate you for your service and appreciate all that you have done. As a small thank you, we invite veterans and their immediate families to visit any area YMCA on these days free of charge,” a press release read.
Service members and veterans can visit any area location and show photo ID at the front desk for free entry.
