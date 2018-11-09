AP sources: Notre Dame QB Wimbush to start for ailing Book

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush looks to throw against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. Two people familiar with the decision say No. 3 Notre Dame will start quarterback Brandon Wimbush against Florida State on Saturday for Ian Book, who is nursing an undisclosed injury. The people spoke Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to because no official announcement was forthcoming. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly had a scheduled news conference later Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)