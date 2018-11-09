Crews battling fire at popular Highlands restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are battling a fire at a popular restaurant in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville.
The fire is at The Fish House, in the 1300 block of Winter Avenue, between Barret Avenue and Baxter Avenue. It started around 10:40 p.m., MetroSafe confirmed.
When firefighters got on scene they found a building attached to The Fish House on fire. That fire spread to the main building.
The restaurant was closed when the fire started.
Firefighters do have control of the fire as of 10:50 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The restaurant will be closed so the Health Department can inspect it. Fire officials have not released a cause of the fire.
