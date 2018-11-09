Damage, hungry customers left behind following Fish House fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters battled flames and smoke at The Fish House on Thursday, a popular restaurant on Barret Avenue which attracts people from all over Kentucky and beyond.
The fire spread from a storage area to the main building, Louisville Fire spokesman Bobby Cooper said. An inspection by the Health Department is pending while the building remains closed to the public.
No one was injured and the business will reopen - it is just a matter of when.
The restaurant was closed Friday evening, meaning visitors from as far as Chicago were met with disappointment upon arrival.
One man said he’d traveled from Florence for lunch at The Fish House. Others, didn’t have to come so far.
“Everybody knows The Fish House,” loyal customer Karyn Womack said. “This is very much a landmark, especially if you live in the Highlands.”
Womack said she has supported The Fish House through the the ebb and flow of Barret Avenue. The corridor is currently seeing an increase in business and foot traffic.
“This is a blue-collar kind of neighborhood," Alex Newman, lead Instructor of the Kentucky School of Bartending said. “We stick together when things like this happen.”
Newman’s business is nearby on Barret Avenue. He said he eats at The Fish House two or three times a week. Newman added he believes the restaurant will survive this setback.
“They have good people around them and good people run it, so they won’t have a problem getting the business back up,” Newman said.
LMFD is investigating the cause of the fire but do not suspect arson.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.