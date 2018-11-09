Following Georgia loss, UK still has plenty to play for this season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The dream of playing for an SEC football championship is over, but Kentucky still has plenty of incentive left this season.
UK finishes with two rivalry games in its last three outings. The first one is Saturday at Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Kentucky already ended one decades-long winless drought when it beat Florida at The Swamp in September. And Saturday, the No. 11 Wildcats will look to win their first game at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium for the first time since 1984.
UK took a No. 9 ranking into a home game against then-No. 6 Georgia last week, and the make-or-break environment produced a playoff atmosphere at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Bulldogs won the game, and the SEC East, and will play Alabama in the conference championship game on Dec. 1.
Now at 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC, Kentucky could either show up deflated in Knoxville on Saturday, or could play like a team with a 10-win regular season still within its reach, a team aiming to erase more than 30 years of futility at Tennessee.
Benny Snell's production has slid in recent weeks, but the UK running back still leads the SEC with 1,008 rushing yards. Held below 100 yards in four of his last five games, Snell could snap out of the funk against a defense that has allowed nearly 40 points per game in SEC play.
Kentucky welcomes Middle Tennessee State on Nov. 17 and then visits instate rival Louisville on Nov. 24. Should the Wildcats win out, they'd likely play in a New Year's Day Bowl game, probably the Outback Bowl or the Citrus Bowl.
UK is a five-point favorite, and ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the visitors a 67-percent chance to win.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.