FORECAST: Rain ends by midday; frigid weekend ahead

ALERTS Below freezing temperatures over the weekend – disconnect garden hoses
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light rain will continue through the morning, especially in areas east of I-65. By noon, the widespread rain will be off to the east.
Rain totals will be minimal for most; less than half an inch of rain is expected. Temperatures will crawl into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.
Through the afternoon and early evening, some light drizzle/spotty showers will remain.
As temperatures fall into the 20s tonight, some may see sleet and even some light snow/flurries fall. No travel hazards are expected due to the warm ground but some minor accumulations may occur on higher and colder surfaces in areas that see more robust precipitation fall.
The weekend will be cold. Despite the sunshine, many won't reach the 40s on Saturday.
Temperatures get a tad warmer on Sunday, rising into the mid to upper 40s as clouds increase.
Our next big weather maker comes Monday into Tuesday. Rain will first develop for the second half of the day, transitioning to snow early Tuesday. The track of the storm will play a huge role in timing, precipitation type, and totals.
FORECAST
TODAY: AM showers (80%); Afternoon drizzle; HIGH: 47°
TONIGHT: Light drizzle/flurries (20%); Colder: LOW: 26°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny; Cold; HIGH: 40°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 49°; LOW: 26°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-hour: Thursday rain chances
- Rain to Snow next week?
- EARLIEST ALERT: Thanksgiving Week
