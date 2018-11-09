Former Bullitt County sheriff found not guilty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Bullitt County sheriff has been found not guilty on federal charges in connection to a pot ring.
Prosecutors alleged David Greenwell was part of a conspiracy involving more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana--and tipped off a Bullitt County Special Deputy who was under investigation by the feds.
Greenwell was facing the possibility of life in prison--but the jury found him not guilty.
The former Bullitt County sheriff was indicted on five counts in May 2017: Four counts of attempting to obstruct due to the administration of justice while serving as sheriff, and one count of aiding and abetting in a conspiracy to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.
The indictment, which was unsealed in federal court on May 3, 2017 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay, said “the alleged illegal activity was committed by Greenwell, between June of 2014, and July of 2015, while he served as Bullitt County sheriff.”
According to the indictment, in June 2014 Greenwell arranged a secret meeting with a person identified only as C.M., who was a Bullitt County special deputy and was the subject of investigations by state and federal agencies. During the meeting, Greenwell told C.M. that he was under investigation and gave C.M. the name of a potential government witness, the indictment said.
In July 2014, Greenwell is accused of letting C.M know that his business was under photographic surveillance from a pole camera.
On May 15, 2015, federal authorities said Greenwell obstructed a investigation by telling C.M. “the contents of wire communications, that were intercepted as part of the criminal investigation.”
During another secret meeting, Greenwell was accused of telling another person, identified as L.M., that he was also under federal investigation and gave him the names of three potential federal witnesses. The indictment says L.M. was also Bullitt County special deputy.
Greenwell was also accused of helping C.M. to distribute 1,000 or more kilograms of marijuana between July 2014 and July 2015 while both men were serving in their official capacities.
