Japanese TV cancels BTS show over band member's A-bomb shirt

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, members of the Korean K-Pop group BTS attend a meeting at the U.N. high level event regarding youth during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. A Japanese broadcaster canceled a live TV appearance of the Korean band BTS after a photo went viral of a band member wearing a T-shirt showing an atomic bombing juxtaposed with the celebration of Korea's liberation from Japan after World War II. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) (Craig Ruttle)