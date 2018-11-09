JCPS seeks input for changing student assignment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There was a surprisingly small turnout Thursday night as officials with Jefferson County Public Schools invited the public to the first of a series of “listening sessions” designed to gather input for changes to the current student assignment system.
About 20 people assembled in the Southern High School auditorium to respond to questions regarding how students are assigned to schools and programs.
Samantha Armstrong has five children in three JCPS schools. She said it took her two years of working the system to get them all in schools close together.
“I had two that was in Valley Station, two that was out in Fern Creek, another one was downtown,” Johnson said. “And I said no we can’t do this. We need to be closer together.”
Charmania Johnson has three sons in two different schools. She said she spends three hours a day shuttling one of her sons who does not use a bus.
“It’s 45 minutes driving to the school, depending on traffic, 45 minutes for me to get back home and to work,” Johnson said. “And then in the afternoon he participates in sports so it’s another 45 minutes driving back to the school to pick him up, then driving back home.”
JCPS plans to make changes to the student assignment plan by fall of 2019. Those changes would then go into effect in 2020.
According to the JCPS website, there are three more listening sessions scheduled:
- Saturday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m. at Central High School
- Monday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Valley High School
- Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. at Ballard High School
