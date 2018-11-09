LouCity wins back-to-back USL Championships

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five thousand-three hundred fans were all on their feet for 90 minutes Thursday at the USL Cup at Lynn Stadium to watch Louisville City defeat Phoenix Rising 1-0. This is LouCity’s second straight cup final title.
Before the game, fans at a tailgate told WAVE 3 News they were confident the team would win.
“Oh it’s going to be a victory," fan Adam Brown said. “I’m not hoping for anything -- I know.”
Fans marched a block and a half to Lynn Stadium, chanting and drumming along the way.
“Even though it’s our second year, it kind of still feels like the first year,” Mila Pizzolato said.
Fans bundled up, still sporting their purple and gold in support of the team. LouCity fans from the metro and beyond were there.
Jeff Hoban said he saw LouCity play last year in Pittsburgh and he appreciated the way the players reacted to his son. From that moment on, he and his family became big fans. They were at the eastern conference final last year and the USL final.
“This is our sixth time down here since last September,” Hoban said.
Fans at the game said they’re looking forward to a new stadium in 2020. The $65 million facility in Butchertown will seat over 11,000 fans.
“To me it shows that Louisville is behind them,” Louisville Tourism President and CEO Karen Williams said. “And I think that we are. I think the community is really behind them and again it’s in an area that’s really going through a renaissance.”
The stadium is expected to be finished in 2020.
