MakerSpace encourages kids to get creative at Kentucky Science Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A space for kids to tinker, build and create has opened at the Kentucky Science Center.
The MakerPlace officially opened its doors on Friday. The space is a partnership between the Science Center and Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. In the space, kids can use high and low-tech items to bring the creations of their imaginations to life.
The focus of each of the projects are Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, or STEAM, skills. Young people have been encouraged to learn at their own pace when participating, making new creations out of everyday items.
“This is a place for families and children, primarily those age eight and older, to come get their hands on real materials, real tools, to take problems they’ve been interested in solving or inspired creative ideas they’d like to bring to life and give it a go,” Jo Haas, CEO of the Kentucky Science Center, said.
Kids can also learn new crafting and construction techniques at the spot - like felting, plastic bag weaving and robot making.
The MakerPlace is open Tuesdays through Sundays and is included with an exhibit admission to the Science Center.
