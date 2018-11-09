Multiple students injured in JCPS bus crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Multiple students were injured in a crash involving a Jefferson County Public School bus and another vehicle.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the driver of a passenger vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from Bluegrass Avenue onto Taylor Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday when the driver lost control and hit the bus, which was stopped at a light.
JCPS spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman said 18 students from Iroquois High School were on board the bus, number 1228.
Ten students reported injuries. Mitchell said seven students were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital downtown and three others were taken to Norton’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Tatman said the bus was damaged on the back-passenger side but drivable. The eight other students were taken to school on the bus.
Mitchell said the driver was taken to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.